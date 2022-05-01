IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Head-to-Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

Leaving a disappointing loss against Rajasthan Royals behind them, Delhi Capitals defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday to register their fourth win in IPL 2022. Powered by a 4-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav, his second against KKR this season, Delhi restricted Kolkata to 146/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi chased the total down with six balls remaining. Though Kolkata appeared to be making a comeback in the match by picking crucial wickets in the middle over, Rovman Powell ensured to take his team past the winning line.

Lucknow Super Giants will also be coming into the contest with an impressive win against Punjab Kings in their last outing. Defending a small total of 153, Lucknow defeated the Punjab side by 20 runs. Krunal Pandya emerged as the most economical bowler for Lucknow’s side as he gave just 11 runs in his four-over spell. Pandya also claimed 2 wickets in the match.

While Lucknow will look to strengthen its case for the top two spots of the IPL points table with a win, Delhi Capitals will be eager to add two points and continue its chase to make it to the top half of the leader board. Delhi is currently placed at number 6 with 8 points from its 8 matches in the tournament.

DC vs LSG Head-to-Head:

LSG leads the head-to-head count 1-0 over Delhi Capitals with a victory in the only game the two have face to face.

DC vs LSG previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, LSG defeated DC by six wickets at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy.

Last Results

LSG defeated DC by 6 wickets and 2 balls to spare

Here is the venue record of Wankhede, Mumbai (T20):

IPL matches played at the venue: 90

Matches won by the team batting first: 44

Matches won by the team batting second: 46

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Average 1st innings score: 154

