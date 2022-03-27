IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Ishan Kishan Sustains Injury on Toe as Aryan Juyal Replaces Him as a Wicketkeeper

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan sustained an injury on his foot during Mumbai Indians’ opening match of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Kishan, who was bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore by Mumbai in the IPL 2022 auction, repaid the faith of the franchise in the first match itself with a scintillating 81*-run knock off 48 balls which was laced with 11 fours and two sixes.

However, in the 18th over of the innings, he was hit on the foot by a low-full toss from Shardul Thakur. The southpaw looked in discomfort after getting hurt but he continued to bat and take his team to 177/5 in 20 overs.

However, the southpaw didn’t come out to the field in the second innings and Mumbai Indians stated they he has gone for the scan as Aryan Juyal donned the wicketkeeping gloves in his absence.

“Ishan Kishan has had a scan on his toe & will not be keeping, Aryan Juyal comes into the side," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

After playing a second-fiddle to his skipper Rohit Sharma (41) inside the Power Play, Kishan came on his own to smash his third fifty in a row for MI, and 10th overall. Delhi put on the brakes in the middle overs, riding on Kuldeep Yadav’s fine bowling effort of 4-0-18-3 which included the prized wickets of Rohit and Kieron Pollard (3).

But Kishan held fort even as wickets fell around him before exploding in the death with Mumbai scoring 59 runs in the final five overs. Mumbai debutant Tilak Varma also impressed in his 22 off 15 balls, but it was the Jharkhand batter who stepped on the gas in the death overs and also displayed a helicopter shot to prop up the total.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 177/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81*, Rohit Sharma 41, Tilak Varma 22; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Khaleel Ahmed 2/27) v Delhi Capitals.

