After suffering a 16-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match, the Delhi Capitals franchise, led by Rishabh Pant, will aim for a victory against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

For Punjab Kings, the outcome of their last match was not much different as well after they conceded a defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side had to face a seven-wicket defeat against Hyderabad.

Ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals, the Punjab team management will be worried about multiple issues. The team failed in both batting and bowling against Delhi.

Batting first, Punjab Kings could only post a total of 151 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi needed 18.5 overs to reach the target, losing just three wickets. Punjab currently find themselves at seventh position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings. They have till now managed to win three out of their six matches.

DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 28 times and Punjab Kings managed to win 15 matches and Delhi won the remaining 13 matches. Though Delhi Capitals might find some relief if one talks about the last five matches they played against Punjab. In last five matches between these two teams, Delhi won four matches as Punjab claimed victory in just one game.

DC vs PBKS previous game

In the last match played between these two teams, Delhi had secured a victory by seven wickets.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets.

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets.

Punjab Kings won by five wickets.

Delhi Capitals won in a super over.

Delhi Capitals won by five wickets.

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 215/5 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average first innings score: 190

