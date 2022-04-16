Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back to beat Delhi Capitals for their fourth win of IPL 2022, a performance that also lifted them to the third spot in the points table. The top-three teams in the standings have eight points each and are separated only by net run rate now.

Powered by a scintillating unbeaten half-century from Dinesh Karthik after Glenn Maxwell’s fifty revive their innings, RCB posted a challenging 189/5 at the Wankhede Stadium. In reply, DC started well with their openers adding 50 runs on 4.4 overs and they were still in hunt at 94/1 when David Warner (66) was trapped lbw by Wanindu Hasaranga,

Warner’s departure derailed their chase as they eventually finished with 173/7 in 20 overs. It was DC’s third defeat in five matches and they continue to be at the eighth spot in the 10-team competition.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/28 from four overs while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a couple of wickets. Earlier, Karthik continued his red-hot form, slamming an unbeaten 66.

He blazed away to 66 in just 34 balls, while Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries.

The Capitals’ bowlers performed as a well-oiled unit initially with Shardul Thakur (1/27), Khaleel Ahmed (1/36), Axar Patel (1/29) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/46) doing well but bled runs in the slog overs as Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out) added 74 in the last five.

Karthik, who has been revelling in his role as a finisher this season, hit five fours and as many sixes in his sensational knock.

DC made full use of the coin landing in their favour as they put pressure on RCB early on with tight fielding and good bowling.

The Delhi bowlers managed to snare two wickets in the powerplay overs while giving away 40 runs.

Thakur produced a beautiful inswinger that curled into Anju Rawat (0) to give Delhi the early breakthrough. Khaleel Ahmed then made it two as he accounted for the dangerous Faf du Plessis.

Lalit Yadav effected Virat Kohli’s run out with a brilliant direct hit to compound RCB’s woes.

It was then that Maxwell took the onus upon himself as he pummelled Kuldeep Yadav for 23 runs in the ninth over. The all-rounder hit top gear as he smashed the ball to the fence twice and over it a couple of times.

His half-century came soon after as he continued to hit the Delhi bowlers all round the park.

However, Kuldeep extracted his revenge a few overs later as the ball caught the Australian’s bat’s toe and Lalit Yadav completed the regulation catch.

With Maxwell gone, Karthik and Shahbaz joined forces. The wicketkeeper made batting look effortless as he cracked four boundaries and two maximum off Mustafizur to plunder 28 runs off the 18th over and bring his fifty in style.

