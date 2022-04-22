IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Head to Head Record And Key T20 Stats at Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals exhibited a splendid bowling show in their last IPL match against Punjab Kings. Rishabh Pant’s bowlers bundled out Punjab for a paltry total of 115 in 20 overs. Delhi’s bowling line-up will undoubtedly face a sterner test when they face Rajasthan Royals batting, led by Orange Cap-holder Jos Buttler, in their next match this Friday.

Buttler (103 runs off 61 deliveries) displayed his terrific batting skills in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders as he notched his second century of the IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals come into this fixture after clinching a nail-biting seven-run win against Kolkata in their last match. Batting first, Rajasthan had posted a mammoth total of 217 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs against Kolkata.

While defending a solid total of 217, Rajasthan bowling unit leaked some runs. Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal appeared as Rajasthan’s saviour and claimed five wickets to bundle out Kolkata for 210 runs in 19.4 overs.

Rajasthan had kicked off their IPL 2022 journey on a promising note after winning their first two matches. They are presently at third spot in the IPL points table with four wins from six matches.

Delhi had won the first match of the ongoing season of IPL but later two back-to-back defeats forced their progress and Rishabh Pant’s men currently find themselves at sixth spot on the points table.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head

Delhi and Rajasthan have faced each other 24 times. Out of the 24 matches they have played, Delhi have managed to win 12 matches and Rajasthan have won the remaining 12 matches as well. But in the last five meetings, Delhi lead 4-1 over Rajasthan.

DC vs RR previous game

In their last encounter, Delhi had emerged victorious against Rajasthan after scripting a 33-run win.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 33 runs.

Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets.

Delhi Capitals won by 13 runs.

Delhi Capitals won by 46 runs.

Delhi Capitals won by five wickets.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IPL matches played at the venue: 87

Matches won by the team batting first: 42

Matches won by the team batting second: 45

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

