IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Team News: Covid-hit Delhi Capitals Go Unchanged; Same XI for Rajasthan

A Covid-hit Delhi Capitals will look to carry on their winning spree as they gear up to lock horns with confident Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 34 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With three victories to their credit, Rishabh Pant & Co are placed sixth on the points table. Sanju Samson-led Royals hold third place with four wins. (DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Updates)

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant won the toss on Friday and opted to bowl against Rajasthan. They have decided to field the same team for tonight’s clash.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“We will bowl first. Told the boys not to focus on the outside and keep backing each other. We are gonna be talking about the same thing, end of the day we are looking to improve as a team. We are playing the same team. Anything around 150-160 would be good," Pant said after winning the toss.

Rajasthan are also going unchanged in the game. Skipper Samson believes that the team has done well so far in the season and looking forward to giving their best in the game.

“We are ready for both. Toss is something which is not in my control, but it is definitely getting out of my control a lot (*chuckles*). The discussion was to be ready for both situations (batting/bowling first). We have done well but it is important to move on and then focus on the current game and give our best today. Same team for us," said Samson at the toss.

ALSO READ | T20 is a Cruel Format, MI Need to Grab Crunch Moments: Sachin Tendulkar

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at the playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here