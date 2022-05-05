Delhi Capitals (DC) returned to winning ways on Thursday night by handing a 21-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night. After setting SRH a mammoth target of 208, Rishabh Pant’s bowlers did an excellent job to restrict the ‘Orange Army’ to 186/8 in 20 overs. The comprehensive victory has taken DC to the fifth spot on the table with 10 points in their kitty.

The Sunrisers needed a solid start from the opening duo of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma but it wasn’t their day. The duo collectively scored 11 runs before getting out within the powerplay.

South African batter Aiden Markram contributed with a 25-ball 42 while Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 62-run innings of 34 deliveries but their efforts were not enough to take the Sunrisers home. The latter fought a lone battle as he lacked support from the other end.

Earlier, Warner struck his fourth half-century of the season with a 58-ball 92 not out in a magnificent batting display against his former club while Powell (67 not out off 35) joined the party later on after the Capitals were asked to bat first.

The duo stitched 122 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket as they scored 70 runs from the final five overs, going hammer and tongs against a hapless SRH attack. Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes in his whirlwind knock. This was his best and Capital’s highest individual score this season.

The marauding Australian also taught some lessons on pace sensation Umran Malik, who bowled this season’s fastest delivery at 154.8kmph, punishing the youngster for 32 runs in his first spell of two overs.

Powell smashed Malik for three fours and one six in the final over which yielded 19 runs.

It was a really bad day in office for young Mailk, who had taken five wickets against Gujarat Titans on April 27, as he conceded 52 runs without any wicket.

Warner smashed Malik for two fours and a six in the fourth over which yielded 21 runs as the Capitals ended the powerplay at 50 for 2 with Warner contributing 31.

Mandeep Singh (0) was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the fifth ball of the innings while Mitchell Marsh was caught and bowled by Sean Abbott in the fifth over.

The ninth over yielded 23 runs and one wicket, that of captain Rishabh Pant (26 off 16) who hit three successive sixes and one four off Gopal. Pant, however, dragged the last delivery of the over on to his stumps.

The Capitals were poised for a big total as they reached 91 for 3 at the halfway mark.

Warner completed his fifty with a four off the first ball of the 12th over bowled by Malik with one delivery clocking 154.8 kmph, the third-fastest in IPL history.

Big-hitting Powell, who was dropped when on 18 by Kane Williamson off Malik, joined the party, later on, hitting five sixes Abbott for two consecutive sixes in the 17th over which yielded 18 runs.

