IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar Ruled Out; CSK Fans Close In On Replacement: Ishant Sharma

A back injury to Deepak Chahar has all but put paid to the pace bowling all-rounder’s hopes of playing in the ongoing IPL-15, adding to the woes of Chennai Super Kings’ faltering campaign. Having entered the tournament without Chahar, their strike bowler, the defending champions have lost all their four matches so far in the 10-team competition and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

With Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL, fans on Twitter got really busy brainstorming who could be the one who would replace Chahar. So they came up with this name: Ishant Sharma.

Advertisement

With an experience of 93 IPL matches under his belt, pacer Ishant Sharma could be a very good replacement for Chahar. While at 33, Ishant’a age may be a concern for the franchise but CSK is known for getting the best out of veteran players. Ishant’s equation of playing under skipper MS Dhoni may also make his case strong. The lanky pacer was part of the Delhi Capitals in the last season, however, was left unsold in the mega auction for IPL 15.

Advertisement

While CSK have always claimed that their Rs 14 crore buy would be fit before the second week of April, the seriousness of the tear was such that there was “no chance of his availability" in the tournament. According to sources, the India and CSK bowler suffered the back injury during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Chahar has been at the NCA for more than a month now, recovering from the quadricep tear he picked during India’s T20I series against West Indies in February. Initially it was believed that Chahar would miss a major part of the IPL, but his quick recovery kept CSK optimistic of a late April return. The bowling all-rounder had suffered a quadriceps injury during the third T20I against West Indies in February, walking off the field after failing to complete his spell. The 29-year-old, who was bought for Rs 14 crore in the mega auction, went on to miss the ensuing series against Sri Lanka.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here