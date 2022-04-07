IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Manage Unwanted Record with Total of 149/3 vs Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

DC managed to get the third-lowest first innings total with 3 or fewer wickets down in the IPL.

The lowest total belongs to Rajasthan Royal when they managed just 139 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Jaipur in 2019 (a game which they lost) and second on that list is Pune Warriors India’s 146 against Deccan Chargers at home in 2012 (a game which they lost).

In fact, DC has never successfully defended a total under 150 in the history of IPL.

Invited to bat first, opener Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34) gave Delhi a flying start, taking them to 52-0 in the powerplay. However, once he got out, Delhi lost a couple of more wickets quickly and were in a spot of bother.

But, skipper Rishabh Pant (39 not out off 36) and Sarfaraz Khan (36 not out off 28) then batted till the end, rescued Delhi and helped them post a modest total of 149/3 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) was the most successful bowler for Lucknow while Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) also picked one wicket.

At the end of the innings, Gowtham said he was quite nervous to play after so long.

“Feels good. After a long time I am making a comeback I would say in the IPL. Felt good to bowl in partnership with Ravi. It is about mixing your pace, you cannot bowl at one pace on this wicket and we communicated the same between the bowlers. If you are mixing the pace, some are holding up and some are going through the surface," Gowtham said at the innings break.

“Those were the jitters (getting hit by Shaw), I haven’t played much of the IPL in the last three years. It was not the plan we had made. Keep it straight and use the longer boundaries, I drifted away from my plan a bit but I will learn from my mistakes," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

