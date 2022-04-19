IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Match Against Punjab Kings Moved to Mumbai After Covid Cases

In a major development, the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, which was to be played in Pune, has now been moved to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The decision was taken by the BCCI after five positive cases in DC camp. The BCCI announced through a press release that it was changing the venue of the match “to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

The BCCI also made public the names of the five DC members who have tested positive. They are: Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15th), Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16th), Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18th), Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18th) and Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18th).

The release further added that the whole DC continent is put under quarantine and will have to undergo a new round of RT-PCR test on Wednesday morning.

“The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble. From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative."

“The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th."

On Monday an RT-PCR test was conducted which saw everyone return a negative result except Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. “Mitchell Marsh’s RTPCR first report has come negative. However the second RT-PCR report turned out to be positive. All other playing members have negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday’s match between DC and PBKS," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday. It is understood that the Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive.

The team was supposed to travel to Pune, but that plan was called off.

