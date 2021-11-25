Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant as skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Besides, they have also retained Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje. This means Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada are released. Iyer was never in contention as he wanted to lead the Capitals, but with Pant having the backing of the owners, it was hard to implement, ESPN Cricinfo has reported. The website also states that Iyer has decided go into the mega auction where he will be eyed by five of the eight new franchise who would be looking to get a captain.

Iyer took Delhi captaincy midway from Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2018. Next year he was made the captain of the brand new franchise Delhi Capitals where the team managed to reach the last four for the first time in seven years. Next year he led the side to final before they lost to Mumbai Indians. He had dislocated his shoulder in a limited-overs match against England after which he had to rule himself out from IPL 2021.

The website says that Pant was the first choice, and Iyer was the second retention on the list. But later as talks broke down, Prithvi Shaw became the second choice. Shaw, who made headlines during India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup victory, was bought at the auction the same year for INR 1.2 crore.

Earlier Cricbuzz had reported that Chennai Suprerkins will retain MS Dhoni as captain. Meanwhile Mumbai Indians will retain skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. The negotiations are on with West Indies’ Kieron Pollard. They might also retain Ishan Kishan who could be a good long-term investment. They want to release Surya Kumar Yadav and then buy him back from the auction pool, the report said. KL Rahul in all likelihood will join Sanjiv Goenka’s brand new Lucknow franchise as captain. “India opener KL Rahul is likely to lead Goenka’s new Lucknow team. It is learnt Rahul has parted ways with Punjab Kings and has accepted Goenka’s offer. It is also learnt that Yadav was approached by the new franchise but the batsman hasn’t responded yet," the report said further.

Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders plan to retain Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. They would also like to have Varun Chakrawarthy on board. Every franchise can retain upto four players. They will have to provide the final list to the BCCI by November 30 after which the mega auction will take place.

