IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Reveal Their Team Jersey For The New Season

Delhi Capitals have launched their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise is co-owned by JSW-GMR.

With an equal dash of red and blue, the new jersey “exudes youthful and vibrant energy."

While the red symbolises the team’s on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger continues to be part of the team’s logo.

“It’s a new cycle of the IPL, and we can’t wait to see our players in this brand new jersey," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals. “Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it’s only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step."

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals begin their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

