IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

A high-scoring contest is expected on Saturday when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will face each other. RCB will be under pressure as they are coming after a loss in their last game against Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs.

The bowlers paved the way for the team’s downfall as they leaked 216 runs in their 20 overs. Death bowling emerged as a challenge for Bangalore and there is no denying that the team missed the services of Harshal Patel. The pacer is expected to make a comeback in the playing XI on Saturday.

Harshal can replace Akash Deep as he has been conceding a lot of runs lately. Also, Suyash Prabhudessai, who was added to the team against CSK, justified his selection by scoring 34 runs in 18 balls.

Delhi Capitals are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. The team delivered a complete performance in its last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk)

