IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal Goes Past Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma And MS Dhoni; Equals Rishabh Pant

Rajasthan Royals opener Devdutt Padikkal has surpassed the likes Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and the legendary MS Dhoni to become the third quickest Indian in the history of IPL to complete 1,000 runs. Padikkal reached the milestone during RR’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night with a four off Shivam Mavi.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Padikkal took 35 innings to enter the 1,000-run club in IPL which is one less than Gambhir (36 innings), two less than Rohit and Dhoni (37 innings each). The record for the quickest to the milestone is held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar who needed just 31 innings to do that.

Tendulkar is followed by Suresh Raina (34 innings) at the second spot while Rishabh Pant and Padikkal are joint-third.

Advertisement

Follow IPL 2022: Rajasthan vs Kolkata

Padikkal was an top-performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the last season when he scored 411 runs including a century. The top-order batter smashed 101 off 52 deliveries to break the record for the fastest century by an uncapped Indian in IPL.

However, he wasn’t retained by RCB who then lost him to RR at the IPL mega auctions with the inaugural IPL champions securing him for a cool Rs 7.75 crore.

Padikkal has had a mixed start to his IPL 2022 having scored 41 in RR’s season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad before being dismissed for 7 against Mumbai Indians. He then scored 37 and 29 in the next two innings before being dismissed for a duck against Gujarat Titans.

On Monday, he did start well but was eventually dismissed on 24 off 18, an innings that featured three fours and a six.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler scored his second century of the season - 103 off 61 - to power RR to a mammoth 217/5 in 20 overs. Buttler thus became just the sixth batter in IPL history to score more than once century in a single season after Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Hashim Amla and Shane Watson.

His innings featured nine fours and five sixes and he consolidated his position at the top of the list of the top run-getters of IPL 2022.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here