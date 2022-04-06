IPL 2022: Dewald Brevis! 'Baby AB' Shows He Can Hang With the Big Boys Now

Dewald Brevis made an instant impact on the Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians, replacing Tim David, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

The South African prodigy, who is also known to fans around the world as ‘Baby AB’ due to his likeness to legendary batter AB de Villiers while batting, looked at ease at the crease. Brevis scored 29 runs from just 19 balls, at the strike rate of 152.63, including two strokes to the boundary ropes and two over it.

MI picked up Dewald Brevis for Rs 3 crore after some breath-taking bidding from his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

He walked in to back when Umesh Yadav dismissed Rohit Shamra and started his innings with aggressive strokes for fours against seasoned bowlers like Umesh and Pat Cummins. He then smashed Varun Chakravarthy for a sensational ‘No-LOOK SIX’ but eventually was stumped by the quick hands of Sam Billings.

Brevis made headlines at the U19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies, breaking the 18-year-old record for the most runs scored in a single edition, which was held by India’s Shikhar Dhawan.

As for the game, Suryakumar Yadav and Keiron Pollard helped Mumbai Indians reach 161/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

