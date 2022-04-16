IPL 2022: Dewald Brevis Looked Upto AB, Liked Virat; Idolised Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians will be up against Lucknow Supergiants with an eye on a maiden win this season. In the last game against Punjab Kings, ‘Baby Ab’ Dewald Brevis took center stage as he smashed Rahul Chahal for four sixes in the same over. Such ferocious was that assault that even the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma rushed in and congratulated the South African. Meanwhile, his assault went in vain as his team lost the match. With a new opponent in LSG, they will look to open their account when they take them on in game 26 of IPL 2022.

Speaking on the MI show on Star Sports, Dewald Brevis said, “I think lot of people know AB de Villiers, and I look upto him since I was a youngster and love the way he played and how he goes about his game. Then also Sachin Tendulkar, always idolised him because the way he plays and the way he lives about his motos and how he goes about the things in life. I also like Virat Kohli and as a bowler Shane Warne, I look upto him because I’m also a leg spinner so that’s why."

On speaking about this year’s IPL, Dewald Brevis said, “I’m so excited, for me I really look forward to spending time with every single player in the team, learning from them and when i get the opportunity, use it mostly just to learn, play the game and to enjoy it and keep it simple."

Against Lucknow in the afternoon Mumbai heat, Rohit and his chosen ten would have to put their best foot forward in order to tame the likes of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni to name a few.

Krunal and De Kock, in particular, would like to pose some serious challenges for the MI brigade and may be compel them to think whether not putting enough efforts to get them back in their roster was a prudent enough thing to do.

There had been some inexplicable team selections and dropping a million dollar plus buy like Tim David after two games is one of them.

