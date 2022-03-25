IPL 2022: Dewald Brevis or Tim David - Who Should Be In? Pick Your Strongest Mumbai Indians XI

One of the major highlights of the IPL 2022 players’ auction was Mumbai Indians playing the masterstroke to get Jofra Archer onboard. It seemed they saved all their money to splurge on the English bowler. Despite being aware of his unavailability in the upcoming season, the five-time champions spent Rs 8 crore to have the services of the right-arm quick.

After Archer, it was Tim David who pocketed a contract worth Rs 8.25 crore. But the biggest buy was wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan who became the second-costliest Indian player in the tournament history. MI brought back the youngster for Rs 15.25 crore, along with Mayank Markande and Arjun Tendulkar.

Mumbai Indians have strengthened their bowling unit by adding the likes of Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, and Riley Meredith who will now join Jasprit Bumrah in the pace-bowling department. In the spin department, Murugan Ashwin joins the team along with Markande while Fabian Allien can chip in as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Advertisement

The department of the all-rounder will be led by veteran Caribbean cricketer Kieron Pollard. Youngsters like Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav and N. Tilak Varma have a great opportunity to learn a lot from a rock-solid core of the Mumbai Indians.

Here’s our predicted XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tim David, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Undadkat, Jasprit Bumrah.

Now it’s your turn to pick your strongest XI. Happy Voting! Remember: You can pick only XI players.

IPL 2022: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for MI

Happy Voting!

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here