IPL 2022: 'Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni'-Twitter Can't Keep Calm After MS Dhoni's Last Over Finish

Former captain M.S. Dhoni turned back the clock and held his nerves to give a finishing touch to Chennai Super Kings’ memorable three-win over Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2022 match at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Thursday. It was Chennai’s second win of the IPL 2022 season and they are at the ninth spot in the table with four points while Mumbai suffered their seven consecutive loss in the tournament and are yet to win a game. CSK needed 17 runs in the last over and Pretorius was trapped leg-before off the first ball. D.J. Bravo came to bat next and took a single on the second ball of the over and Dhoni hit Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in the next four deliveries to pull off a vintage finish and seal victory for CSK.

Earlier, invited to bat first, Mumbai were off to a horrible start as pacer Choudhary dismissed both openers — Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan for ducks in the very first over of the innings. Chennai could’ve picked a couple of more wickets in the second over but M.S Dhoni missed the stumping of Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Ravindra Jadeja dropped the catch of Dewald Brevis. However, CSK didn’t have to wait much for the next wicket as Choudhary got rid of Brevis (4) in his second over.

A dejected Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma rued his side’s top-order woes in the ongoing IPL but could only admire veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his match-winning knock in the IPL here on Thursday. MI slumped to their seventh loss in this IPL with Dhoni showing his finishing prowess with a 13-ball 28 not out to guide Chennai Super Kings to a three-wicket win in a last-ball finish.

“It was a great fight from us. We were right in the game. After batting not so well, our bowlers kept us in the game all through. But in the end, we all know how calming MS Dhoni can be and he took them home," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. “It’s hard to put a finger on that (top order problems). If you lose three or a couple of wickets up front, it’s always going to be tough. You’re always playing that catching (up) game."

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja was all praise for Dhoni. “Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. “He (Dhoni) showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game."

