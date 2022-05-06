IPL 2022: 'Didn't Need Extra Motivation'-David Warner After Match Winning Performance Against SRH

David Warner’s 92-run knock was nothing but sweet revenge as not only did he come good with the bat, but he also helped his team beat his old franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad who had a fallout with Australian. Back then in 2021, SRH had dropped Warner from the captaincy and also excluded him from the playing eleven. There was a time when he was even seen cheering for the side from the stands. He had also come out and said that he was really hurt with the way he was dropped; he was also not retained in the mega auctions. All in all, it was a sad story.

But on Thursday, Warner came back into his own slamming 92 runs against his old franchise as he sent the bowlers on a leather hunt. In the end, after helping Delhi beat Hyderabad, he said how he really felt about it.

“I didn’t need extra motivation. We’ve all seen what happened before in the past. It was just good to get the win on the board," Warner said about the reunion during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Warner made his highest score of the season with the help of 12 fours and three sixes in a power-packed batting display and shared 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 not out off 35 balls) for the unconquered fourth wicket to guide the Capitals to 207 for 3 after being asked to bat.

“It’s a really nice wicket, I’ve had some success here. I knew if I played my strokes, it was going to come off. Challenging here in Mumbai with the humidity and I was cooked there towards the back end, I am getting older. Having Rovman at the other end was amazing," said Warner.

During his innings, he also played a switch hit which left fans bamboozled. When asked about the shot, Warner said: “I thought he (Bhuvi) was going to bowl a yorker, it was wider. As I tried to turn, I actually saw Jos play one recently, so I practised that in the nets. I bat right-handed in the nets against the spinners sometimes. You got to try these shots. I premeditated to try and reverse it, but when it was bowled there, I just tried to back-cut it and it came off. I said to him (Powell), I am running two no matter what and I don’t care if I get run-out. I am just glad he could clear the fence."

