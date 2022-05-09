IPL 2022: 'Dinesh Karthik Doesn't Need Ticket to Australia, He is The Pilot'

Dinesh Karthik’s blistering knock against SunRisers Hyderabad during their Sunday clash has sent the internet into a frenzy. After Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and skipper Faf Du Plessis stitched RCB’s innings, the team was in need of a finisher. The 36-year-old walked out to bat in the penultimate over when 10 balls were remaining. He smoked 30 runs off just eight balls against SRH, scoring a ridiculous four sixes and a boundary off the last over to put RCB in a strong position - 192/3.

There is no doubt Karthik is enjoying a dreamy season in IPL 2022 but fans believe that has booked his place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, all credit to his finishing capabilities at RCB. Former cricketers were thrilled with DK’s fire cracking performance with the willow on Sunday.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer described “DK things" in the best possible way and we cannot agree more. “Comes in with just 10 balls to go. Plays the most impactful knock of the innings. Smiles. Leaves. Just DK things," he tweeted. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan resonated with the majority of Twitterati that “DK has to be in the Indian T20 World Cup team."

Sharing the figures of all innings played by Karthik in the ongoing season, a user wrote that DK is “incredible" as a finisher.

“If DK not selected to T20I… Rohit, Dravid should resign themselves… Dissolve BCCI," another tweeted, while a third joked that Karthik doesn’t need a ticket on the plane to Australia, because he is the pilot. Some even termed DK as RCB’s best buy in the auction. “DK easily is the best buy of RCB this season man. Insane finisher and one that doesn’t take an overseas spot. Huge pick," the tweet read.

RCB defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs, taking revenge of the embarrassing loss they faced earlier in the tournament. After the win, RCB are now sitting in fourth position on the points table with 7 victories in 12 games.

