IPL 2022: 'Dinesh Karthik's Composure Under Pressure is Amazing': RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis Lauds Wicketkeeper Batter

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis hailed veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik for his match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Karthik remained unbeaten on 44 as he smashed 7 fours and a six during his 23-ball stay in the middle. He has been doing the finisher’s job quite well for Bangalore in all the games so far this season. It was the second time in the row he remained unbeaten in the chase and took RCB to the victory line.

Du Plessis heaped huge praise on Karthik and said his calm and composed attitude under pressure is amazing.

“To pull it out of nowhere, you need some great characters and DK is as great a character as you can get. His composure under pressure is amazing. He is really calm and such a great asset to us," the RCB captain said in the post-match presentation.

The Proteas batter admitted that RCB bowlers did a good job until the 18th over as Jos Buttler took Rajasthan to an above-par score with his clean power-hitting in the last two overs.

“We bowled really well, upto the 18th over and then Jos got some good shots. Got a score which we thought was a bit above-par with the conditions and the surface spinning a bit," he said.

“We started quite well though, but then Yuzi (Chahal) bowled really well to get them back in. But for me, the great thing about today once again was our ability to come back to win games out of nowhere," he added.

The RCB captain further lauded another hero of the match for his team - Shahbaz Ahmed and said that the southpaw is going to play a part for the team this season.

“People think that since he (Shahbaz) is a small skinny guy, he can’t hit it long but he can smash it a long way. We didn’t bowl him today because of the wet ball and left-hander being around but he’ll definitely play a long part in this season," he said.

