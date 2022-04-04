IPL 2022: 'Disappointed That I Couldn't Capitalize Last Five Overs' - Deepak Hooda After Fighting Fifty Against SRH

Lucknow Super Giants batter Deepak Hooda expressed his disappointment over not finishing the job for his team in the last five overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday. Hooda played a fine knock of 51 runs to stabilize Lucknow’s innings alongside skipper KL Rahul after they lost early wickets in the powerplay.

Hooda played with a lot of responsibility and played some exquisite shots during his 33-ball stay in the middle where he scored 3 sixes and as many fours.

“Innings was good but was disappointed that I couldn’t do my role of capitalising in the last five overs. But happy with 170-odd." Hooda told IPL broadcasters Star Sports after the first innings on Monday.

The fighting fifty has helped Hooda move up in the Orange Cap tally as he is now at the third spot with 119 runs just 17 behind Ishan Kishan and Jos Buttler. However, the LSG batter said the Orange Cap was never in his mind during his knock against SRH.

“To be honest I didn’t think about Orange Cap [he missed out by 17 runs]," he asserted.

He further revealed what his captain Rahul told him when he went to bat in a tricky situation where Lucknow were already three down early.

“Rahul and I were set, we were getting runs, and we wanted to cash in. Rahul told me it’s a good wicket and to give myself time and that straight-bat shots are going to prove good," he added.

It was the second fifty-plus score for Hooda in the first three matches of the season. The talented batter said his confidence is high at the moment after getting his India cap earlier this year.

“Self-belief and self-confidence are both high. I prepare myself as every day as a new game anyway," he said.

It’s a decent total, and the balls that are delivered into the wicket are skidding a little low and not coming on well," he added.

