IPL 2022: Distraught Mumbai Indians Fans Get Triggered On Twitter After Ninth Loss

Mumbai Indians would simply want to get over with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rohit Sharma-led squad faced their ninth loss of the IPL 2022 as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated them by 52 runs on Monday. MI had a good inning with the ball, as they restricted KKR to 166. It was pacer Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show with a stunning fifer in the game. But his efforts went in vain as the team’s batting collapsed. Chasing 166 at the DY Patil Stadium, MI was bundled out for a paltry score of 113.

Except for Ishan Kishan’s fiery knock of 51 runs off 43 balls, no other MI batter was able to make an impact during the run chase. Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is known for smashing big hits, once again failed to help his side cross the line. He managed to score just 15 runs before being run out.

Fans were quite upset with Mumbai’s performance this season, which led to a meme fest on Twitter.

Along with this, fans also pointed out that Pollard’s performance in the last few IPL seasons has been quite disappointing. “Pollard knows some personal things about Ambanis and Rohit…that’s why he is in the team without any performance for so many years," a user tweeted. Another wrote, “If you are looking for red flag in your relationship, just look at MI Paltan and Pollard."

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Mumbai had retained Pollard and did not push him to the bidding window. However, some Mumbai Indians fans have called him the “worst retention of IPL 2022." Many even urged the MI management to instead of being obsessed with the star players, they should give chance to youngsters

MI is currently on the last spot in the points table and their hopes to qualify for the playoffs have been crushed already. Mumbai Indians will next face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Chennai is just one place above Mumbai and their chances of reaching the playoffs are razor thin.

