IPL 2022: 'Don't Keep Track of Goals, Aim to Stick to Process'-Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah bowled two brilliant overs which saw KKR’s ruin. During the 15th over, he managed to dismiss dangerman Andre Russell. After which he accounted for Nitish Rana who was staring at a fifty. Then he returned and took three more wickets in the 18th over to derail KKR. By the time he was done, his figures read 4-0-9-5. In the 15th over, Bumrah removed Russell (9) and Rana and then clinched three wickets — Sheldon Jackson (5), Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0), in the 18th over, a maiden, to bring MI back into the game.

Mumbai were being pushed out of the contest by KKR’s middle-order batting, especially Rana, but Bumrah’s heroics made sure that they pull things back. However, it went in vain.

“Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn’t get it done. That’s the way it is. I don’t keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don’t get wickets. Can’t get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can. Well, it’s about rectifying our mistakes and doing better next season," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally found the team balance they were looking for to outclass Mumbai Indians by 52 runs here on Monday and keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive. Lead Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL history to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after fine knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) and Nitish Rana (43 off 24).

Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the chase as their innings ended at 113 all out in 17.3 overs. KKR finally played Tim Southee (1/10) and Pat Cummins (3/22) together and the move worked with the seasoned pacers sharing four wickets. Andre Russell too chipped in with couple of wickets.

