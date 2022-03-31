IPL 2022: 'Early Signs of Last-2 Contenders,' K Srikkanth Slams SRH's Team Composition

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing Indian Premier League season last year. Despite the mid-season change of captain and other experiments, the team lost 11 of their 14 matches and languished at the bottom of the tournament’s points table. And former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that the Hyderabad-based franchise may not be able to change its fortunes this season as well. Reacting to SRH’s humiliating defeat in their season opener, the former India captain said that the Hyderabad team lacked depth in all departments and did not have the right team composition. He added SRH looked like a contender to finish at the bottom of IPL 15’s points table.

IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK - LIVE

Advertisement

Srikkanth, however, was thoroughly impressed with Rajasthan’s game. “A great outing for Rajasthan Royals! All-around super performance and looks like a top 4 contender! Terrible for SRH, team composition, depth in all departments is lacking, early signs of a last 2 contender for them," he tweeted.

Chasing RR’s 211 run target, SRH failed to get a good start and was down at 37 for 5 in the 11 over. Though the partnership between Aiden Markram and Romario Shepherd, and Washington Sundar’s quickfire 40 off 14 balls gave some stability to SRH innings, it did not prove to be enough. The Hyderabad team was eventually restricted to just 149 runs suffering a 61 run defeat.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

SRH’s batting order decisions received a lot of flak from fans and experts as many believed that sending Sundar to bat number 8 had no logic. Speaking to ESPN, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer said that Sundar needed to bat at least at number 6 or 7 because batting so down in the order is neither going to be beneficial for him nor the team. Jaffer added that all-rounder could even be promoted to number 3 or 4 when needed.

Advertisement

SRH is slated to play its next match against KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants on April 4.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here