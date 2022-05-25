IPL 2022, Eliminator: 'My Heart Wants Virat Kohli to Score a Hundred, Can't See Him Falling Further' - Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has backed Virat Kohli to score a match-winning century in the IPL 2022 Eliminator clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Kohli, who went through a lean patch in the first 13 matches of the season, returned to the form in the all-important clash against Gujarat Titans with a 73-run knock. This was his only second fifty this season, a visual treat for the eyes which encapsulated all the Kohli-esque shots as RCB kept their hopes alive with a fine win. The batting maestro registered three golden ducks this season which put him in a tight spot but the crucial knock against Gujarat helped him regain some confidence.

RCB have qualified for the playoffs third time in a row and they will look to break the jinx this season to get a place in the IPL final for the first time after 2016.

Akhtar, who is very vocal about his opinions, called Kohli the greatest player of the modern era and feels that the player got trolled unnecessarily during his lean patch.

“Virat Kohli is the greatest player ever of the modern era, no question about it. He is a great guy; people troll him unnecessarily. His form dropped and the trolling began. When you started playing cricket, you wished to become part of the Indian team and serve Indian cricket. Tonight, a similar big opportunity is in front of him," Akhtar said while speaking to SportsKeeda.

The former Pakistan pacer came in Kohli's support and said he is expecting a match-winning century from him to help RCB win in the crucial contest. "Do not worry. You just have to go and smash them and show the world who Virat Kohli is. I am with Virat Kohli. My heart wants Virat Kohli to score a hundred. I can't see Virat falling further. I expect a match-winning hundred from him and want to see him take RCB home. I want to see Virat happy," he added. Kohli has scored 309 runs in 14 matches this season and all eyes will be on him once again when he stepped out to bat against Lucknow on Wednesday.

