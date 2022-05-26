IPL 2022 Eliminator: Rajat Patidar Broke Multiple Records At Eden Gardens | FULL LIST

RCB batter Rajat Patidar played the innings of his life as he slammed 112 off just 54 balls against Lucknow Supergiants in the IPL eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Patidar was not even in the squad and was ignored at the IPL auctions this year. He came onboard due to shear luck—as a replacement to batter Luvnith Sisodia. And saved his best for the last.

Had Sisodia been alright, RCB wouldn’t have required services of Patidar, who made 65,000 at Eden Gardens stand on their feet. He along with Dinesh Karthik (37 not out from 23 balls) put on a match-turning unbroken partnership of 92 runs from 41 balls as RCB scored 84 runs in the last five overs to prop up the total.

First, he showed the glimpses of his stroke-making skills to slam Krunal Pandya for three boundaries and one six inside the power-play to overshadow Kohli in a 66-run partnership from 46 balls. Having cruised to his half-century in 28 balls, he took another 21 balls to reach his maiden hundred in T20s. He got to the landmark pulling Mohsin Khan over square leg with a sweet-timing of the bat that summed up his effortless stay at the crease.

There were a number of records that tumbled during the day as he made his way to a magnificent hundred.

- Rajat Patidar is the first uncapped player to score a century in the playoffs of the IPL. The previous highest score by an uncapped was the 94 off 50 balls belonging to Manish Pandey who scored for Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the 2014 IPL.

- Rajat Patidar took just 49 balls to reach his hundred, which is the joint-fastest ton scored by any player in the playoffs of the IPL. Patidar equalled the record set by Wriddhiman Saha, who scored 115 off 55 balls for Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 IPL final.

- This is the third-highest score ever by an uncapped player in the IPL. Rajat Patidar crossed the unbeaten 101 that Devdutt Padikkal scored for RCB against Rajasthan Royals last season. Manish Pandey is second while Paul Valthaty tops the list.

- This is also the fifth instance of a player scoring a century in the IPL playoffs. Rajat Patidar’s 112 not out is also the fourth-highest score ever in the playoffs.

