IPL 2022 Eliminator, Toss Report And Playing XIs: Chameera, Krunal in as Lucknow Super Giants Opt to Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 Eliminator clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The winner of tonight’s clash with take on Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday to be played in Ahmedabad.

The toss for the contest was delayed by nearly an hour due to rain and was finally held at 7:55 pm (IST). The first ball will be bowled at 8:10 pm (IST).

LSG have made two changes to their playing XI dropping Jason Holder and Krishnappa Gowtham and bringing in Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera.

“(On bowling first) Simple reason, looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully we will get some swing and take few early wickets," Rahul said at the toss.

RCB have made one change, bringing back Mohammed Siraj in place of Siddarth Kaul. “It’s a used wicket, but it looks a decent batting wicket. This ground is pretty small, so you can catch up towards the end," RCB captain Faf du Plessis said.

He added, “Calmness in the dressing room is the most important. We have got some good players in the team, who thrive for this occasion. Looking forward to playing tonight."

On Tuesday, Gujarat Titans defeated RR by seven wickets at the same venue to enter the final in their debut season.

This is the second and final meeting between LSG and RCB. The two teams earlier clashed in Mumbai in April when Royal Challengers won by 16 runs at the DY Patil Stadium.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (captain), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

