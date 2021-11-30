IPL 2022: 'End of An Era'-SRH Fans Miss David Warner, Rashid Khan Already

The eight franchises revealed their four retentions before the IPL 2022 Mega auction. While Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have retained their skippers MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, respectively. RCB brought in Mohammed Siraj at the last moment,while Surya Kumar Yadav’s selection also bought him some limelight. Here’s how the Twitter verse reacted.

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB. Punjab Kings released their last year’s skipper KL Rahul while retaining Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Arshdeep Singh. SRH retained captain Kane Williamson as their number one player and released star spinner Rashid Khan.

“If a player wants to be in the auction because of the price, we respect his decision. We will try and match him and see if we can pick him in the auction for the right price," said SRH CEO K Shanmugam told Star Sports on why they had to let go of Rashid.

