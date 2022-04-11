IPL 2022: Every Other Franchise Will be Thinking How Are We Going to Defeat Gujarat Titans - Matthew Hayden

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden heaped huge praise on the new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans after their impressive show in the initial stage of the ongoing season. The Hardik Pandya-led side is the only team who have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far with three wins in as many matches. In their last match, Gujarat beat Punjab Kings from a very difficult situation when they needed 12 runs from the last two balls and Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable by smashing back-to-back maximums against Odean Smith.

Hayden believes that every franchise is looking to find a way to beat Gujarat Titans this season as they are in red-hot form with in-form players like Shubman Gill.

“You can only play as good as your team. And they are right on the top of their game at the moment. Shubman Gill controlling the game at the top of the order. And of course their fast men as well, through the centre stage of this game as well. All in all I feel, he is the bloke I feel at the moment that every other franchise will be looking and thinking…how are we going to defeat GT. They are really red hot," Hayden said on Star Sports.

The legendary Australian cricketer further talked about Gujarat Titans’ depth and said that the win over Punjab Kings is going to boost their confidence.

“They have got lots of depth and lots of spirit in the side now that you win like that it just sends that dressing room sky high into excitement. This means you go to training fresh, ready to go. Imagine if you are Mumbai Indians or CSK at the moment, trying to get into the competition. GT, they are on."

Pandya and Co. will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game. At the DY Patil stadium, focus again will be on young Shubman Gill who has been in outstanding form with back-to-back 80-plus scores.

