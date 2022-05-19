With a place in the playoff on the lines, Lucknow Supergiants edged Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs in a thrilling encounter at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. KKR were chasing 200 plus target, and yet it came to this thanks to Rinku Singh. The UP youngster played a blinder (40 off 15 balls) to keep LSG and its whole dugout on the edge! But then Marcus Stoinis got him out, in-fact it was West Indies’ Ewin Lewis who took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss the KKR batter. It was the turning point of the game.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

With equation needing 3 off 2 balls, Lewis ran hard and then timed the catch perfectly as he stretched his left hand and plucked the ball off thin air to stun everyone in the crowd as well as in the field. Take a look.

KKR needed 38 runs off the last two overs and they both brought the equation down to 21 off the final over. Rinku came up with couple of sixes and a four to make it five off the last three balls but he fell to a special one handed catch from Evin Lewis to bring LSG back into the game.

With three needed off the final ball, Marcus Stoinis landed a yorker to dismiss Umesh Yadav and help his team win a humdinger. The loss knocked KKR out of the competition, while LSG, who had lost their last two matches, moved back into the top-two with the win.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rahul and de Kock got the measure of the wicket in the powerplay, reaching 44 for no loss, before flaunting their wide range of strokes on way to the third-highest stand in tournament history.

Advertisement

After being down and out chasing 211, KKR brought the equation down to five off three balls with the help of Rinku Singh. However, LSG somehow managed to eke out a thrilling last ball win to qualify for play-offs and dash KKR hopes at the same time.

“I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding," said Iyer after KKR’s exit.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here