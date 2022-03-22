IPL 2022: 'Excitement In The Air' For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Upcoming IPL, Shares Perfect Snap

Although he has quit captaincy, Virat Kohli will be looking to give his everything when he again dons the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey in the upcoming IPL 2022 which is to begin from March 26. Ahead of the tournament, he posted this picture where he clicked himself with the kit bag, clearly referring to what his plans are. “IPL around the corner and the excitement is in the air."

The franchise also tweeted some photographs of Kohli’s arrival and former India and RCB skipper smiling after settling in his room. Video clips of his arrival at the team’s base too were doing the rounds of social media sites on Monday.

Kohli has been with the Royal Challengers since the inception of the league in 2008 and was their skipper for eight seasons before he relinquished captaincy at the start of this season.

The 33-year-old Kohli is the all-time leading batter in the IPL with 6283 runs from 207 matches at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.54 with the highest score of 113.

Though he will not be leading RCB in this edition of IPL, he will still be their main batsman. RCB will now be led by four-time IPL winner Du Plessis, who was purchased by the franchise for Rs 7 crore in the mega auction last month.

“Getting Faf at the auctions for us, the plan was very clear. We need a leader in the change room who commands a lot of respect. Commands not demands, because he has been there done that," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB’s Twitter handle.

“He’s a Test captain, that profile comes with a lot of accolades already and we are excited for him to lead RCB. He will do a tremendous job. “We get along really well with him, all of us myself Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) Dinesh Karthik and I think all the guys will enjoy this tournament," he added.

