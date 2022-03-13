IPL 2022: 'Exciting Times for RCB'-Sunil Gavaskar Hails Faf du Plessis Move

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Faf du Plessis as their new skipper who would take the legacy ahead from none other than former India captain Virat Kohli. Although there were speculations as to who would be leading the franchise, Du Plessis was always in contention right from the moment he was picked up in the auctions. Nevertheless, RCB’s team selections leave a lot to be desired, a number of former cricketers have lauded the decision of picking Du Plessis as the skipper. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar hailed the move as ‘terrific.’

“Loads of captaincy experience, loads of leadership quality you see in Faf du Plessis. I am not surprised at all. Remember, he took South African cricket ahead. There was a time in South African cricket when there was a bit of turmoil. He managed to get the team together and get South Africa right up to the top. Clearly, a terrific decision by RCB to hand over the captaincy to Faf du Plessis," Gavaskar said while speaking to Star Sports.

He added that Du Plessis will also have to open alongside Virat Kohli. With AB de Villiers gone, he will also have to take the role of a senior international cricketer. Here’s what he further said. “Big shoes to fill (AB de Villiers’ absence), no doubt about that. Faf du Plessis will open the batting. He would want to lead from the front, show the way. These are exciting times for RCB," he added.

Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore may have come as a shock but the upside of that is his batting is expected to improve since the extra burden of leadership will have been lifted from his shoulders, feels the franchise’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson.

Hesson praised Kohli’s commitment to the franchise and explained that the cricketer wanted to take a break from the high-pressure role and now just wants to enjoy his role as a batter, a decision his team respects.

“Virat has given absolutely everything to this franchise as a captain," Hesson said.

