IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Contemplated Retiring to Fast-Track Dinesh Karthik's Arrival

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were back to winning ways as they notched up their second win on the trot, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 67 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. A 3-match losing streak could have derailed their campaign, but Faf du Plessis-led side came into their own against CSK, and now they turned out to be quite good for SRH at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opting to bat on a slow surface, du Plessis led from the front with a 50-ball 73 not out, while Dinesh Karthik (eight-ball 30 not out) provided the late flourish as RCB overcame an anxious start to post 192/3. So optimistic was Faf about Karthik’s presence that Du Plessis even thought of retiring himself just so that DK could walk in and start smashing’ em.

“If he (Dinesh Karthik) is hitting sixes like that, we want to get him in and bat as long as possible. He’s just so clear. To be honest, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired, to get DK in. We were even contemplating - myself ‘retiring out’. And then, we lost that wicket," he said.

“DK is in such good form. It was a tricky wicket. A lot of guys, their first few balls, they struggled. Lucky for us, there was a drop catch of DK and he just took them apart," Du Plessis said after the match.

‘Dk’ has already accounted for 274 runs at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 200 with a top score of an unbeaten 66; he is definitely in the reckoning for T20 World Cup 2022 when the selectors sit down to pick the squad.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga picked up a five-for. Making amend for a sloppy outing on the field, the spinner cleverly used his wrong ones and derailed SRH chase in the middle overs with wickets of the hard-hitting Nicholas Pooran and Jagadeesha Suchith in successive overs. The Lankan then ended his spell in style with a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Shashank Singh and Umran Malik in successive deliveries to virtually seal it for Bangalore.

With this, he became the second bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal to get past the 20-wicket mark in the IPL. Hasaranga is now one wicket shy of current Purple Cap holder Chahal’s tally of 22.

“Really happy for Wani, personally he was looking for that one match where he blows right through a batting line-up. He’s been threatening with that right through the campaign, very happy that tonight was that night. He’s obviously one of those special bowlers," said Du Plessis.

“If you’re not picking him, especially once you get to the lower-order batters, he can run through you very quickly. Wani is doing exceptionally well. I am glad that I could play a role today in making sure that we can get some runs on the board."

