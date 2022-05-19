IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Has Given me Liberty to Adjust Field Wherever I Feel There's a Need - Virat Kohli

After leading Royal Challengers Bangalore for 9 years, Virat Kohli is playing as a specialist batter this season for them after stepping down from the position after IPL 2021. It is a new challenger for Kohli as he has played with the captaincy responsibility for a long time in the past and now this season he has been playing under Faf du Plessis’ leadership.

The duo shared great camaraderie both on and off the field as Kohli looked comfortable while taking instructions from Du Plessis on the field this season.

The former RCB captain talked about the transitional phase and said it’s different but not hard for him as his relationship with Du Plessis has always been good.

“To be honest, it’s different. I won’t say it’s hard because it’s something that you’re involved in regularly. So, the good thing is that my relationship with Faf has always been good. We also have a leadership group in the team where we all share our inputs," said Kohli on ‘INSIDE RCB’ show on Star Sports.

The 33-year-old further revealed that the current RCB skipper has given him the liberty to adjust the field placements when he is fielding outside the 30-yard circle.

“Even on the field, when Faf is on the outfield and I am inside, I make sure to look after the fielding angles and the placement, so he’s given me the liberty to adjust wherever I feel that there’s a need, but always keeping him in the loop obviously. So, it’s been a different way to look at the game, but because I’ve done it so much in the past, it’s not something that I don’t know how to do," he added.

The batting maestro further recalled playing under MS Dhoni’s leadership for India and emphasized on its similarities with the current transitional phase.

“It is just different at this moment and something that obviously came as second nature to me when I played under MS and honestly, I thoroughly enjoyed playing in that space as well where I was looked at as a responsible player in the team and I could contribute in many ways and obviously give my inputs to the captain as well. That really excited me whenever I stepped onto the field which is the case this time as well," Kohli said.

