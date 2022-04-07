IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis, Kohli & Others Dedicate Special Victory Song to Karthik, Shahbaz - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday to register their second win in the ongoing season of IPL. In what was a roller coaster run chase for the Bangalore team, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik chipped in with match-defining knocks to take RCB past the finishing line after being down at 87 for 5.

The batters displayed exceptional stroke play under pressure to ensure the team’s second consecutive win in the tournament. RCB chased down Rajasthan’s score of 169 with 5 balls to spare.

The win certainly pumped the RCB camp and energies were flowing in the team’s post-match celebration. Giving a peek into their dressing room celebration, RCB posted a video of the team’s special victory song dedicated to the duo of Shahbaz and DK. The clip features skipper Faf du Plessis leading the charge as Virat Kohli and other players join him in singing the song.

“A special victory song, appreciation for DK & Shahbaz, a happy captain & his confident troop - we bring to you all the reactions from the dressing room after RCB’s nail-biting win against RR, on Game Day," read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter.

Shabaz emerged as the highest scorer with his 45 off 26 balls whereas DK remained unbeaten at 44 off just 23 balls playing the role of a finisher for the second time in the tournament. In the previous game against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Karthik played an important 14-run cameo to take RCB past the target of 128 runs.

With 4 points from their three games, RCB is currently placed at number six in the IPL points table and will be looking to climb to the top four spots soon. RCB is slated to take on the Mumbai Indians in their next outing on April 9. Mumbai has lost all of its games in IPL 2022 till now and will be eager to open its account against Bangalore.

