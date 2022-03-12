IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Replaces Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been named the next Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, who will lead the side in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 26 in Mumbai. The name was announced on Saturday at an event called ‘RCB Unbox’ in Bengaluru.

Du Plessis, who represented Chennai Super Kings until last year, was purchased by the Royal Challengers for ₹7 crore at the mega auction last month. He was handed over the cap by team’s chairman Prathmesh Mishra and director cricket operations Mike Hesson.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity. I have played a lot of IPL and understand the dynamics of the game. It’s no small thing to trust an overseas player," Du Plessis said.

Advertisement

“I would rely heavily on the amazing experience of domestic players. We have got great leader of the game in Virat Kohli," he added.

RCB have been looking for their new leader since Virat Kohli stepped down from the post last year, citing workload management. His announcement came just days after he had said that he would be stepping down as India’s T20I captain ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli was leading the side since 2011 and the team’s best show came in the year 2016 in which they ended runners-up.

Under Du Plessis’ leadership the RCB will begin their campaign at IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

He had led South Africa in 115 international games out of which the team emerged victorious on 81 occasions. Under his leadership, the Proteas won 25 out of 40 T20Is. In February 2020, he stepped down form his post to focus on his game.

The right-hand batter played a massive role on strengthening CSK’s batting in the past seasons. Last season, Du Plessis finished with 633 runs to his credit, just two run short of the Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has scored more than 1000 runs in IPL 2020 and 2021 combined.

Advertisement

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here