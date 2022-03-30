IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss as RCB Elect to Bowl, Tim Southee Replaces Shivam Mavi For KKR

In match 6 of IPL 2022, Royal challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. After losing the first match of their season to Punjab Kings, RCB are in search of a win to put the campaign on a positive track. While KKR will look to continue their winning momentum after registering a clinical 6-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.

RCB decided to play with the same XI from the last match as they continue to back their bowling despite failing to defend the 206-run target in their previous game.

Advertisement

“We are gonna bowl. The pitch looks similar but it feels a little bit tacky. A lot of positives, the first 3-4 overs were challenging, the way we batted through. From bowling perspective, you are expected not to get everything perfect. Same XI. Nice to start the tournament like that (on his own batting form), hopefully I can do that again," Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

Live RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Latest Score And Updates

While KKR made a change to their XI as Shivam Mavi missed out to make a place for veteran Tim Southee.

Captain Shreyas Iyer admitted he would have also liked to bowl first at the surface and now it will be a challenging task for them to tackle the dew.

“I would have loved to bowl as well. Dew plays a massive role. The bowlers did an amazing job, made it easy for the batsmen. Now it’s going to be a test for us to come in and bat and see to it that we get a good total. It’s just a work of execution," he said at the toss.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

He further talked about the one change his side made for the crucial clash against arch-rivals RCB.

“Tim Southee is coming in for Mavi. That’s the only change we are making. Tim carries a lot of experience, Mavi is a youngster and has done well for the franchise. It was a management decision, we sat together and decided that let’s go with experience. I am (enjoying the captaincy), the management has been fantastic, they have been really supportive. I am really enjoying. We need to carry forward this momentum into the next games," he added.

Teams:

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here