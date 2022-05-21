IPL 2022: Fans Breaches Security at Brabourne Stadium to Meet MS Dhoni, Gets Stopped by On-field Umpire - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni received a rousing reception at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The crowd chanted his name in unison as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter walked out to bat one last time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

CSK had a terrific start to their innings against Rajasthan Royals as Moeen Ali launched an assault on the opposition bowling attack. But after adding 75 runs in the first six overs, the defending champions lost the rhythm and could muster the same number of runs in the next 14 overs. Dhoni, who scored a 28-ball 26 with Ali, featured in a crucial 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket before losing his wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a fan breached the security arrangement at the venue and entered the field to meet Dhoni. Umpire Chris Gaffaney reacted promptly, acting like a shield as the fans tried to barge in. The CSK skipper was seen signalling the fan to leave the field while the security personnel rushed in and escorted the intruder out of the playing area.

The video of the incident was shared on YouTube. Check it out:

Chennai posted a paltry 150 for 6 in 20 overs despite a rollicking start provided by Ali. The English all-rounder top-scored with a 57 ball 93, including 13 boundaries and 3 sixes. The total wasn’t enough to defeat RR as Sanju Samson & Co finished the chase with 2 balls to spare.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant half-century, his 2nd in this season, scoring 59 off 44 deliveries with the help of a six and 8 boundaries. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin gave the finishing touch to the chase with an unbeaten 40 of just 23 balls. Batting at a strike rate of 173, the veteran cricketer hit three sixes and a couple of boundaries. He went on to bag the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: RCB Change Profile Pic on Social Media To Support Mumbai Indians in Clash Against DC

Following a 5-wicket win, Rajasthan moved up to the 2nd spot on the table and dethroned KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. Sanju Samson & Co will face table-topper Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on May 24 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here