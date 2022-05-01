IPL 2022-Fans Critical of Virat Kohli After RCB Lose: 'Below 120 Strike Rate'

Virat Kohli was back among runs as he scored a fifty against Gujarat Titans in game 53 of IPL 2022. This was perhaps the biggest talking point of the game as fans were desperate to see some runs from Kohli’s blade. He had started the IPL well, scoring a couple of forties, but then the runs dried up. So, his maiden fifty was more than special. Fans rejoiced, but they couldn’t ignore the fact that Kohli took 53 balls to score 58 runs. In the end, RCB managed to post 170, but the score would have been even better had Kohli been a bit fast.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

On the other end, even a young Rajat Patidar was outscoring the veteran. Kohli scored 14 runs in first ten balls, which comprised of three boundaries, all against Mohammed Shami. In his next 30 balls, he scored 31. He eventually reached his fifty in 45 balls, which was his second slowest fifty-plus score in his IPL career.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans extended their dominance at the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday and inched closer towards clinching a play-off spot in their inception year. After failing multiple times, Virat Kohli finally came out out of a prolonged slump in form by registering his first IPL fifty in 14 matches, including nine this season, as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a challenging 170 for six.

In reply, Rahul Tewatia (43 not out) and David Miller (39 not out) did the job for GT after the table toppers were struggling at 95 for four in the 13th over. With 16 points which has been the magic mark, Titans are well on course towards a top-two finish at the end of league stage.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here