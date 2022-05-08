IPL 2022: Fans Expose 'Huge Concern' in KKR Batting As Team Lose Heavily Against LSG

It seems Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their way. They had a five match losing streak; they did really well to overcome Rajasthan Royals only to fall prey to a rampaging LSG. Fans knew KKR will have a tough game, but they didn’t know that they will be thrashed by 75 runs. Meanwhile with this loss, KKR are on the brink of elimination as their run rate took a big hit. They also stand firm at eighth position. They will need something special to come out of the rut after being pushed to the brink of elimination after their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

A quick-fire fifty from de Kock (50 off 29) and a vital knock by Hooda (41 off 27) guided Lucknow Super Giants to 176-7 in 20 overs, on being invited to bat first. Both de Kock and Hooda steadied the Lucknow innings with a 71-run stand for the second wicket.

Apart from them, the likes of Krunal Pandya (25 off 27), and Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14) also made some valuable contributions with the bat for LSG.

Chasing a challenging total, KKR needed a solid opening partnership but Baba Indrajith got a duck and his partner Aaron Finch got a run-a-ball 14. The likes of Shreyas Iyer (6) and Nitish Rana also couldn’t do much and got single-digit scores. Inside seven overs, KKR were reduced to 25 for 4 and the chase was out of their grasp after that.

LSG reached the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. Second-placed Gujarat Titans also have 16 points but have dropped down the order due to their inferior net run rate in comparison to the table toppers. Meanwhile KKR are still eighth and on the brink of elimination.

