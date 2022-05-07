IPL 2022: Fans Hail Daniel Sams for 'One of the Great Final Overs'

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-over thriller at Brabourne Stadium on Friday in Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Gujarat, chasing 178, got off to a flying start thanks to Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. The opening wicket partnership of 106 runs stamped their supremacy over the MI bowling attack.

Before losing their wickets in the 13th over, both Gill (52) and Saha (55) hit their respective half-centuries. GT lost a few more wickets until David Miller brought the game to a close with nine runs needed off the final over. Daniel Sams kept his cool and only gave up three runs, allowing MI to win by five runs. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma at the top helped Mumbai to attain 177/6 in 20 overs. Kishan hit 45 off 29 balls, while the Mumbai skipper hit 43 off 28 balls. MI got off to a fast start with a 74-run partnership for the first wicket. Mumbai then lost wickets in rapid succession before Tim David struck late with an unbroken 44 off 21 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

Daniel Sams’ achievement makes more impact as he had a disastrous stint in an earlier game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He ended up bowling one of the most expensive overs in the history of the league, being clubbed for two fours and four sixes by Pat Cummins in a single over for a total of 35 runs, for which he had received significant backlash. However, his comeback on Friday has solicited great praise from Twitterati. Here are some of the reactions.

“Awesome we got over the line; it went back and forth." 9 runs off 6 balls gave me the feeling that I had nothing to lose and that the chances were on the batter’s side. I got a couple wide balls in the tramline and executed it nicely. “My intention was to keep to the best balls I could bowl, and the slower ball is the one I go back to, and it paid off," Sams said after the game.

