IPL 2022: Fans on Twitter Lambast SRH’s Dismal Fielding Against PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the final league match of IPL 2022. After electing to bat first, SRH managed to register a decent total of 157. Punjab started off well in their chase as Jonny Bairstow set the tone early on with a quick-fire 23 runs off 15 balls. Even though Shahrukh Khan and skipper Mayank Agarwal got out early, Liam Livingstone propelled Punjab with a blistering knock of 49 off 29 deliveries. Livingstone took the SRH bowlers to the cleaners by smashing five sixes.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In the end, PBKS chased down the 158-run target in just 15.1 overs and finished their campaign on a high. SRH’s defeat can be mainly attributed to their dismal fielding as Livingstone was dropped twice by Washington Sundar.

From dropped catches to sloppy fielding, Hyderabad fielders let their bowlers and fans down with their ordinary efforts. After the match, Hyderabad fans criticized and trolled the team’s poor fielding on social media.

Twitter user Anurag Sharma tweeted, “Zero Mark’s for SRH fielding efforts. One drop catch 2 run out Miss 2 Misfield cost extra 6 Run’s".

One user tweeted, “What is wrong with SRH’s fielding? I mean you are out of the tournament, at least dont field like it?"

Advertisement

Hema Bhandari tweeted, “Their fielding is one of the main reasons why SRH failed to qualify this year.. they give 15-20 runs to opposite team due to their poor fielding.. and it costs them match".

Rahul Sharma tweeted, “Never seen any team dropping catches like that in a T20 game like SRH dropping today. Third easy catch that has been dropped."

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad played good cricket in the first half of the tournament as they won five out their first seven matches. However, they lost some steam in the second half and managed just six victories from their fourteen fixtures.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here