IPL 2022: Fans Slam Third Umpire And Ultraedge Technology After Controversial Rohit Sharma Dismissal Against KKR

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s lean patch in the Indian Premier League continued as he was dismissed on just 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. However, Rohit’s dismissal raised questions over the Ultraedge technology as some fans were unimpressed with the third umpire’s decision.

Chasing a 166-run target against KKR, Rohit opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan in search of their third win of the season. Tim Southee bowled the first over for KKR and on the last delivery, he managed to outsmart Rohit as the ball went past close from the edge of his bat and hit the thigh pad as Sheldon Jackson took a one-handed stunner behind the stumps. The on-field umpire gave it not out but Jackson convinced Shreyas Iyer to take the review. In the TV replay, the ultraedge witnessed spikes on the snickometer when the ball was close to Rohit’s bat. However, there were also some spikes even before the ball came close to the MI skipper. Third-umpire Bruce Oxenford ordered the on-field umpire to change his decision as it was given out.

Rohit was in disbelief after the third umpire’s decision as he shook his head before taking a long walk back towards the pavilion.

Some fans on Twitter slammed the third-umpire and Ultraedge technology as they were not fully convinced by the decision due to the initial spikes which were there before the ball came close to Rohit’s bat.

It has been a rough season for the Mumbai Indians skipper so far as his team is at the bottom of the points table and he himself hasn’t scored a fifty.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata who are in desperate search of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational 5/10, including 18 dot balls, was instrumental in Mumbai Indians restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to 165/9 in 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

For Kolkata, Venkatesh Iyer perished early but not before getting the side to their first fifty-plus stand in power-play with a 24-ball 43 while Nitish Rana made the same score in 26 balls.

