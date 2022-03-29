IPL 2022: Fans Slam Third Umpire For Controversial Kane Willaimson's Dismissal Against Rajasthan Royals

Third umpire KN Anantha Padmanabhan faced a lot of scrutiny for his controversial call which resulted in Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson’s dismissal in the clash against Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. In the second over of the match, Prasidh Krishna bowled a peach of a delivery which deceived Williamson as he edged the ball behind stumps where Sanju Samson tried to take the catch but only managed to get a glove on it. The ball bounced after hitting Samson’s gloves and Devdutt Padikkal at first slip grabbed it diving forward.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire as he was not sure about the ball touching the ground first. Third Umpire Padmanabhan didn’t take much time and gave Williamson out after checking in the video.

However, several fans on Twitter felt that the ball hit the ground first and then Padikkal grabbed it.

Williamson was dismissed on just 2 as SRH lost way early in a mammoth chase of 211. After the skipper’s departure, SRH lost half of their team for just 37 runs on the scoreboard in 10.2 overs.

Earlier, Sanju Samson led from the front with a scintillating 27-ball 55 as Rajasthan Royals posted an imposing 210 for six

Samson and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29 balls; 4×4; 6×2) added 73 runs for the third wicket off 41 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer used his brute power to clobber 32 in only 13 deliveries and take RR past 200.

Samson’s six-hitting prowess was on display as he struck five maximums and three boundaries, sparing no bowler during his entertaining stay in the middle. Later Hetymar smashed three sixes.

For Hyderabad, Malik and T Natrajan shared two-wicket each.

Malik, who was retained by SRH after last season and the young pacer didn’t disappoint them and impressed many with his raw pace through which he got the better of two premium Rajasthan Royals batters Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal.

The 22-year-old clocked 140kmph plus deliveries consistently and he even touched the 150kmph mark in his first match of the season.

