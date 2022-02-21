IPL 2022-Few Australia Players Likely to Skip White-Ball Games Against Pakistan

A number of top Aussie cricketers are planning to give the ODI series in Pakistan a miss. A report in Cricbuzz states that some of the top stars want to arrive the day IPL action begins on March 28, in that case they will have to skip the white ball series which will be followed by a three match Test series. The white ball leg consists of same number of ODIs and a solitary T20Is. This will be their first tour to Pakistan since 1998.

Although Cricket Australia has made it very clear that its players won’t be allowed to appear at IPL till the Pakistan series gets over irrespective of the fact that they may or may not appear in the white ball series. “None of the contracted players will be available for the IPL before April 6, whether they are playing in the white-ball series (vs Pakistan) or not," a spokesman for the CA told Cricbuzz on Monday.

Although one unnamed franchise owner said some Aussie players will arrive on March 28 and go through a quarantine which means they will be available straightaway from April 6 onwards unlike the players arriving in India after the series gets over on the same day. “There is a bit of optics involved here. The CA would not permit their contracted players to participate in the IPL before April 5 but the players would come here and complete the required bio-security protocols meanwhile."

The Cricket Australia will announce its squad for Pakistan tomorrow. The home side will square-off against Australia in a three match Test series starting from March 4 till March 25. The limited over series will start from March 29 to April 5.

Marnus Labuschagne Explains Logic Behind Using Rubber Mat And Aluminium Sheets to Prepare For Pakistan Tour

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has found a novel way to prepare for Pakistan tour where he’s expecting to deal with pitches that will test him with turn and variable bounce. Labuschagne recently shared a video of him batting in his balcony with the floor decked up with a rubber mat on which he taped pieces of aluminum.

The video quickly went viral and Labuschagne has thrown light on his unique preparations. “I tried to create a wicket and a ball that nipped around a lot but didn’t bounce," Labuschagne told reporters on Monday.

