And then there were two. Just one match remains in what has turned out to be an engrossing IPL 2022 with two of the best teams of the league stage - Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals - set to battle it it out one last time for the silverware in the summit clash on Sunday.

Two teams but multiple battles. How each team plans and negotiates the threat posed by the in-form performers from the other will determine who has the last laugh.

Here we take a look at the key battles to watch out for

Jos Buttler vs New Ball (Pacers)

Buttler, the leading run-getter of the season, likes to bide his time before exploding. However, when in the mood, like during the second qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he will start punishing from the word go. So what’s the solution to stop him? Get him out as early as possible. And the job of new ball bowlers becomes crucial in that. GT will open their attack with Mohammed Shami/Yash Dayal/Alzarri Joseph. He is unforgiving against pace though. In case he sees off the pacers, GT have a solid weapon in Rashid Khan but Buttler may opt to play him safely. So getting Buttler out early will be the key as RR are heavily dependent on him.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Rashid Khan

Hetmyer has been the designated finisher for RR. He usually bats at no 5 and unless RR suffer a top-order collapse, he may not be needed earlier than in the the middle or in best case scenario, in the slog overs. Rashid can bowl in the powerplay, middle overs as well as in the death overs. He has a superb economy rate of 6.73 and has 18 wickets – the second most for GT after Shami (19). Keep him for death overs and GT could dent RR’s late flourish.

Trent Boult vs Shubman Gill

Boult has the knack to strike with the new ball. That’s why RR went for him at the mega auction and it’s what he has done for them. Gill isn’t your power-hitter who will go after the bowlers from the first ball itself. However, he’s a batter in the classical mode who can accelerate when needed. RR could cause some early troubles for GT should Boult get rid of Gill early who otherwise can anchor the innings giving freedom to the big-hitters around him to flourish.

David Miller vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Again, a slow starter but can sprint away in the blink of an eye. The season has been a revelation for Miller who has emerged as a key performer for GT, winning them close matches with his dependable batting. Ravichandran Ashwin has a knack of troubling left-handers and RR captain Sanju Samson could pit him against Miller to get him out early. Negotiating Ashwin’s guile will be a challenge for the big-hitting South African.

Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Pandya has shown a different side of him this season. He can construct an innings by settling down which has helped him gather 453 runs in 14 innings – the most for GT so far this season. Known for setting up batters, it will be one intriguing battle to watch out for when Chahal, an attacking legspinner, comes up against Pandya luring him into big shots and slipping in a googly or a wide delivery outside off to nip his innings in the bud. Or Pandya getting a hold of Chahal’s plans and smashing him all around the park.

