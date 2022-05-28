IPL 2022 Final: ‘Fans Have So Many Requests About It’-Rashid Khan Planning to Execute ‘Snake Shot’ in Final

When Rashid Khan was released from Sunrisers Hyderabad, many of his fans were not happy. For, he was a multi-utility player. He could bowl quickly and score runs quickly. His experience of playing T20 cricket across the world made him a street-smart spinner every T20 team would gun for. How could the Orange Army be complete without this world-class player? Nonetheless, leaving SRH was probably the best thing that happened to him. He got big bucks for Gujarat Titans (INR 15 Cr) and now he could win his first-ever IPL trophy with the side.

By the time he arrived in Hyderabad in 2017, the franchise had just won the trophy and never quite came closer to that performance while Rashid was there. On the other hand, GT provided him the outlet for growth—growth as a batter. Thanks to GT, he is also very close of lifting his maiden IPL trophy.

Furthermore, the reason for Gujarat Titans’ winning run this season has been their finishing trio of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, and of course Rashid Khan, and the Afghan has worked upon it especially this season.

“I have been batting higher this season. Also, the confidence that the management has shown is something that a player needs. I have been practicing a lot in the nets(laughs), batting more than before. I always had a belief that I can be someone who can add 20 to 25 runs," Rashid said ahead of the big IPL final.

Over the years, Rashid has excelled as a batter. He has invented a shot of his own—The Snake shot. Where he hits the ball and his hands come back to his usual position quickly in the follow-through. It generates more power through his wrists. He revealed his fans always demand of it, every time he walks out to bat.

“Everyone loves that shot and everyone loves me to play it. Even fans have so many requests about it, but I don’t really think about it. If there is such kind of a ball, my hands automatically goes there (playing snake shot). Because if the ball is in those areas, I don’t have many options."

“If I get an opportunity in the final, although, I hope I don’t get to bat in the final and the top order finish the game for us, but if I do get an opportunity, and get the ball in that area, I will go for it. It’s a big ground to play that shot, but I will try. If it goes for six, will be happy, if not, maybe it will be four," he laughed.

Ahead of the final clash, Rashid spilled the beans on Gujarat’s success. He said the players knew what roles are expected of them which meant no room for confusion. Gujarat went on to win 10 out of 14 games, finishing at the top of the table. They were considered underdogs but turned out to be the contenders.

“You can’t have the best players in the team. You need to have certain players and let them know their roles. If you have players who can only bat in top four, then you won’t have that balance. We had the balance in this side which really helped us reach this position. It was very clear to each and every player what he needs to do, like ‘where am I going to bat.’ So he knew what situation he is going to face in the game. So there was no confusion."

The Afghan was let go by SRH late last year on retention day, who paid him INR 9 cr. At Gujarat, he is at par with team skipper Hardik Pandya—15 Cr. Unlike so many, Rashid has done justice to the price tag. His all-round show saw him scoring 91 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 206. Meanwhile, he also picked 18 wickets. Will he be his usual self in the final?

“I don’t have a different mindset for playoffs. The energy is same, the confidence is same. What happens in playoffs is teams try to play it safe. But my mindset remains the same. I try to keep it tight. I have one area where I bowl," he signed off.

