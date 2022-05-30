IPL 2022 Final: Fans Propose New Place for Ravi Ashwin After Poor Bowling: Commentary Box

In a low-scoring final match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. While Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill’s partnership worked as an anchor for the Titans, fans are blaming RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the team’s loss. The cricketer didn’t have a great day with the ball when his team needed him the most. After winning the toss, Rajasthan elected to bowl first but GT skipper Pandya led from the front with the ball (3/17). RR’s batting lineup was demolished. In return, the Titans also lost their two wickets early. However, Pandya and Gill’s partnership anchored Gujarat’s inning.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a brilliant spell to get rid of Pandya and the game could have been close only if Ashwin would have struck from the other end. But the off-spinner dished out a number of freebies and David Miller wasn’t going to miss out on them.

Fans slammed Ashwin for a poor performance in an important final, further stating that the off-spinner didn’t exploit the condition “Ashwin is totally responsible for this loss, not Chahal. It’s just that Ashwin didn’t exploit the conditions!" a user said.

Another wrote, “Ashwin getting smoked by left hander in final. Same old story we have seen this before IPL final."

“Ashwin you really disappointed every RR fan," a person wrote/

“In last 4 matches Ashwin haven’t Bowled a single off spin ball. He bowled carrom ball 99.999% and got hammered brutally. To be over smart he became clown," a user wrote.

Even though the Royals didn’t have enough runs on the board, they had a world-class bowling attack that could make life difficult for the Titans.

After removing Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade for cheap in the powerplay, Pandya walked out to bat and stabilized GT’s chase.

Gujarat became only the second team to win the IPL title, in their first attempt.

