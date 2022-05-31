IPL 2022 Final: Hardik Pandya Broke Number of Records At Narendra Modi Stadium | FULL LIST

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title. With this, not only he helped GT win their maiden title on debut, he reestablished himself as India’s best modern-day all-rounder; not to mention his brilliant captaincy. Pandya promoted himself in the batting order and the move paid dividends as he went onto smash 487 runs at an average of 44 this season. Meanwhile, he also bowled a classic spell (3-17) picking up three big wickets which rattled RR in the Final. They never quite recovered from this. Furthermore, here are the plethora of records that were broken by Pandya in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Top Five Players Who Gave Their International Careers A Boost Through IPL 2022

Advertisement

-Hardik Pandya has gone past MS Dhoni in terms of most number of IPL titles. Pandya, who had won the trophy four times with Mumbai (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), also won it with Gujarat Titans, going past MS Dhoni who had four titles to his name. (2010, 2011 2018, 2021).

-Hardik Pandya also equaled Anil Kumble and Rohit Sharma as he got man of the match award in the final. He became the third IPL captain to seal MOM award in an IPL final. Kumble had finished with 4 for 16 in the 2009 final for RCB against Deccan Chargers while Rohit had won the award following his 26-pball fifty for Mumbai Indians against CSK in 2015 final.

IPL 2022: Gujarat CM Felicitates Hardik Pandya & Gujarat Titans For Maiden IPL Trophy | IN PICS

- Hardik also joined Rohit in the company of three other Indians to win an IPL as a captain. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are the other two.

-The 28-year-old also became the third skipper to have lifted the IPL trophy in his debut captaincy season. Shane Warne was the first to have achieved the feat back in 2008 for Rajasthan while Rohit did it in 2013 for Mumbai Indians.

Soon after lifting the IPL 2022 trophy in their maiden season, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he wants to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for India, after the team’s dismal show in the UAE last year.

Advertisement

While Pandya was a member of the squad during the T20 World Cup in the UAE, he remained mostly on the bench as he was reportedly gaining full fitness following a back surgery.

“Absolutely, to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens," said Pandya after the Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium . “I am going to give it everything I have. (I’m) Always been the kind of guy to put the team first. For me the goal will be simple: to make sure my team gets it the most."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here